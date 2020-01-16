Country will be listening to 'homilies vented by elite ministers' visiting Kashmir: Adhir Chowdhury slams Centre

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Taking a dig at Centre for its decision to send as many as 36 union ministers to Jammu and Kashmir, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said that the country will be listening to the "homilies" vented by the ministers.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, "On more than one occasion, I had pleaded on behalf of my party in the parliament to send an all-party delegation under the leadership of Honorable Speaker to Kashmir Valley in order to take stock of the prevailing situation in the valley."

"Now elite ministers will be visiting and the country will be listening the homilies vented by them, 'what is the sauce for the goose, should be the sauce for the gander'," Chowdhury added.

In a massive outreach by the central government in Jammu and Kashmir two months after it formally became a Union territory, about 36 union ministers are scheduled to visit it from January 18 to January 25 to meet people and exchange ideas on the possibilities in the region.

While the Citizenship Amendment Act remains on the agenda, the ministers would hold meetings with people to share their views on bifurcation of the state into two union territories after the abrogation of Article 370.

These ministers are set to hold 51 meetings in Jammu and eight in Kashmir. (ANI)

