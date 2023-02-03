"Country will go bankrupt if OPS gets implemented": Haryana CM Khattar

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], February 3 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a Cabinet meeting in Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh and said that the country would go bankrupt by 2030 if the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) gets implemented.

Addressing a meeting on Thursday, Khattar said that he received a message on Whatsapp group where a central officer said that if OPS gets implemented, the country will go bankrupt by 2030.

"Yesterday I got a message on Whatsapp where a Central govt official said that if the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) is implemented then the country will go bankrupt by 2030," Khattar said.



"No one can implement it without the Parliament. Rajasthan has also withdrawn this subject," he added.

Calling Manmohan Singh a renowned economist, Khattar highlighted his statement and said that one should listen to Singh's speech on OPS where he said that if the country keeps on giving pensions, the country will cease to move forward.

Chief Minister Khattar held a cabinet meeting on February 2 where numerous proposals were approved including amendment of Haryana Civil Services (Pay) Rules, separating the AYUSH department from Health Department, compassionate appointment to the wife of martyr Kaushal Kumar Rawat, including others.

Khattar also announced to convene the state's budget session on February 20. (ANI)

