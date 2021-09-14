Country will never forget sufferings of Kashmiri Pandit families, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the county will never forget the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandit families.

The Congress leader in a Facebook post said, "Goodwill to my Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters. The country will never forget the pain of your families' sufferings. Humble tribute!"



Rahul Gandhi had been to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir in September earlier.

It was his second visit to the region since the abrogation of Article 370. Earlier, he visited the union territory on August 9.

During his last visit, Rahul Gandhi inaugurated the new party office in Srinagar. He also visited Kheer Bhawani temple and Hazrat Dargah Sharif. (ANI)

