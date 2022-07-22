Country will reach newer heights under Murmu's guidance, says Assam CM

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): As greetings poured in after NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu registered her thumping victory in the presidential elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday hailed her win and said the country will reach newer heights under her guidance.

He also highlighted that the nation now has its first tribal President. "India got its first tribal President. Along with belonging to the tribal community, Droupadi Murmu is also an extraordinary leader. This is a unique opportunity to showcase the diverse culture of India. The country will reach newer heights under her guidance," Sarma told ANI.

Earlier Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said it is a big achievement for a tribal woman to get elected as the President of the country. The Union Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said because of Modi's thoughts and effort, this could happen.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju said, "It is a big achievement for a tribal woman to get elected as the President of the country. All tribal MPs and ministers came here to congratulate Droupadi Murmu and expressed their happiness. I thank PM Modi as because of his thoughts and efforts, this happened."

He further said that it is a big message to the country that a common woman can become the President of India.

"It's a big message to the country that a common woman can become the President of India. It's a result of our commitment under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, "Rijiju said.

The NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has been officially declared as the 15th President of the country after the conclusion of the counting of votes on Thursday.



Murmu received 2,824 votes with a value of 6,76,803 while her opponent Yashwant Sinha secured 1,877 votes with a value of 3,80,177.

A total of 4,809 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the polling that took place on July 18.

Secretary General of Rajya Sabha and the Returning Officer for Presidential Election 2022, PC Mody handed over the certificate to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in Delhi.

Soon after the completion of the third round of counting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda met Murmu at her residence in the national capital and extended greetings for her victory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her election as new President of the country and said she has emerged as a ray of hope for citizens, especially the poor, the marginalised and the downtrodden.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his best wishes to Draupadi Murmu who will succeed him in the highest office of the country.

Wishes poured in from the political fraternity across party lines on the victory of Murmu who will be India's first tribal president.

Odisha's Rairangpur village, the native place of Droupadi Murmu erupted in celebrations in anticipation of Droupadi Murmu's victory.

A large crowd gathered outside BJP headquarters in Delhi earlier to celebrate her victory. (ANI)

