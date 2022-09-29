Countrymade boat capsizes in Assam's Dhubri, at least 7 persons missing

Dhubri (Assam) [India], September 29 (ANI): A country-made boat carrying at least 50 people on board capsized in the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Dhubri district on Thursday, officials said.

"Search and rescue teams have rushed to the spot and started search and rescue operations," Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Chief Executive Officer of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) told ANI



Several people have been rescued but about six to seven persons, including the Circle officer of Dhurbi, are still missing and the search and rescue operations are underway.

As per the initial reports, around 29-30 people were onboard on the Basahani-bound boat when the boat capsized, according to Dhubri Deputy Commissioner Anbamuthan MP.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

