Countrymen showed unprecedented discipline and sense of service during lockdown: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked the countrymen for showing "unprecedented discipline" and "sense of service" by following the COVID-19 lockdown.

"My dear countrymen, this is the 9th day of nationwide lockdown against corona global epidemic today. During this time, all of you showed precedented discipline and a sense of service. That's phenomenal," said Prime Minister Modi in a video message to the nation.

He expressed gratitude towards countrymen for participating in 'Janata curfew' on March 22 and said it has become "an example for all countries" today as they are following it.

In his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected over 2,000 people in the country.



During the last "Mann Ki Baat" on COVID-19 related issue, the Prime Minister had apologised to the countrymen for taking the tough decision of enforcing complete lockdown in the nation. "My conscience says you will forgive me," he had said. (ANI)