Country's first marina to come up at Byndoor in Coastal Karnataka to promote tourism: CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has confirmed the construction of the country's first Marina which will be constructed at Byndoor in the Udupi district.

The project has been initiated to promote coastal tourism in Karnataka.

Speaking at a function 'Seven Wonders of Karnataka' hosted under the Department of Tourism on Saturday, CM Bommai said that the history of the greatest dynasties such as Ganga, Kadamba, Rashtrakoota, Chalukya, and Hoysala will be collected from the Department of Archaeology and develop the historic tourism. This will not only in the development of tourism but also help people understand the rich history of Karnataka.

"To promote coastal tourism in Karnataka, the country's first Marina will be constructed at Byndoor in the Udupi district. After seeking permission from the Government of India for the relaxation of Coastal Regulation Zone rules, it is proposed to take up beach tourism in coastal areas and pilgrim tourism," said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.



According to the CM, the government proposed to build a corridor of ancient temples like Madhukeshwara in Banavasi and Dattatreya in Ganagapura and promote 'Yatra tourism'. Instructions are given to develop the Benakal area.

The development of the Anjanadri Betta is on. A scheme has been chalked out to pay a monthly honorarium of Rs 5000 to the recognized tourist guides and even more, facilities will be provided to them from the government side.

CM Bommai also promised to extend all the cooperation to the Seven Wonders of Karnataka program to give a new direction to tourism. If the Suvarna News Channel, as part of searching the hidden Seven wonders, shared information about 5,000 places that they have discovered, the government will take steps to develop tourism in those places. The news channel must hold such programs every year and the government will support such ventures. Every village has historic relics that need to be researched.

During the occasion, he said that creation is amazing but the vision of man is much bigger. The creation starts with five elements and there is a wonder in big boulders, hills, hillocks, and seabed. None can imagine the sculpturing of the statue of Bahubali in Shravanabelagola. The architecture of Gol Gumbaz in Vijayapura and the Whispering Gallery shows the concept of wireless during those days. "We must enjoy nature's beauty must it must be protected. I congratulate Suvarnanews and Kannada Prabhua for finding out the seven wonders of Karnataka," he said.

"Travelling is man's natural habit and this has paved way for development. Karnataka is blessed with nature's bounty. It has a 350 km coastal area, 10 different weather zones, 400 km of the Western Ghats, a rich bio-diversity where the sunrays will be there for 300 days, and several rivers. Nature is on their side but they cannot go against it. For this reason, the green budget had been prepared. The damage caused to nature must be corrected immediately," The chief minister added. (ANI)

