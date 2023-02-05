Couple, 2 children die in fire UP's Gorakhpur, probe initiated

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): A couple and their two children died in a fire incident that broke out at a house in Devkali village of Gola police station area on late Saturday night, the police said.

Cause of the fire was not known, they said.

Locals suspect that a dispute within the family could be the reason behind the incident. Chaos has spread in the entire village due to the incident.

According to locals, the deceased Indra Bahadur Maurya (42) had a vegetable shop in the market and used to sustain his family with income.



According to villagers, he used to have frequent disputes with his wife.

"On Sunday morning, the villagers saw smoke coming out of his house. The gate of the house was broke open by the villagers who saw the burnt bodies of Indra Bahadur, his 38-year-old wife Sushila Devi, 10-year-old daughter Chandni and 8-year-old son Aryan lying on the same bed," said Gaurav Grover, SSP Gorakhpur.

"Police and forensic teams have inspected the spot and the bodies have been sent to the mortuary. Evidences are being collected and investigations are being conducted," he said.

According to Police, preliminary investigations revealed that the man set his wife and children ablaze before setting himself on fire.

Gorakhpur District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh also arrived at the spot to take stock of the situation. (ANI)

