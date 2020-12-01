Couple arrested for selling already mortgaged property

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police on Tuesday apprehended a husband-wife duo for obtaining Rs 6 crore allegedly by selling an already mortgaged property, police said.

The accused were identified as Madan Mohan Mittal and his wife, police officials said.



The development came to light after Anil Aggarwal registered a complaint with Delhi Police against the duo. According to the complaint, "Anil was searching for a property in 2014 and in this connection, he through a broker namely Sanjay Aggarwal, met Madan Mohan Mittal and his wife. Madan Mohan Mittal had shown him title deeds of the property in favor of his wife and relying upon these documents Anil made payment of Rs 6 crore to the accused."

Later an agreement in this regard was also signed wherein it was agreed that all the necessary documents for the transfer of property in his name will be signed on or before 30.11.15. The date was extended several times till 15.08.16, but the sale deed was not executed, the police complaint said.

During police investigation, it has been established that the both accused persons entered into an agreement to sell the property which was already mortgaged with the bank. They allegedly also received payment of Rs 2.60 crore through the bank in lieu of the agreement to sell and Rs 3.40 crore in cash. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

