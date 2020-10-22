Couple booked for negligence after COVID-19 positive wife skips treatment

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): A couple has been booked under charges for negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life in Delhi after the wife left a hospital, where she tested positive for the virus, to avoid being shifted to a dedicated corona centre.

According to the police, a case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the couple -- Vijay Kumar and Biniti.



Police said the wife, who tested positive at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, left the hospital on her own after she was informed that she will be shifted to a dedicated coronavirus centre for treatment and isolation.

While she was being located in the hospital, she reached the rented room she was living in along with her husband in Zamrudpur village of Greater Kailash, from where she went to her matrimonial house in Madhya Pradesh's Morena, police said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the police said her husband tried to pretend his wife had gone missing. However, initial verification of facts and contact with her family revealed the truth, police said. (ANI)

