Couple commits suicide in Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): A couple has allegedly committed suicide inside their house in Kotla Mubarakpur area of South Delhi, Police said on Tuesday.

The deceased couple has been identified as Tapendra and his wife Vishna.

"The couple got married a few months back. They both hail from Mahendranagar in Nepal. This morning the boy hanged himself inside his rented house, after which the landlord called his wife (who was working as a maid). After seeing her husband dead, his wife hanged herself in the other room," Police said.

No suicide note has been recovered. Police are investigating the matter. (ANI)

