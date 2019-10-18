Representative Image
Representative Image

Couple held for series of snatching incidents in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:31 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): A young couple infamous as the 'Soni Moni' gang was arrested in connection with a series of snatching and stealing incidents in West Delhi, police said on Friday.
The accused have been identified as Manish (Moni) and Shabnam (Soni).
As per police statement, the duo used to snatch and steal women's purses and mobile phones using a motorcycle and a scooty.
The police said the duo is drug addicts. "The husband and wife used to spend all of their money on drugs and to meet their requirement for drugs, the couple resorted to criminal activities like snatching and stealing of ladies purse and mobile phones," it said.
After a snatching case was reported in Vikas Puri, the police team checked around 15-20 CCTV footages near the place of incident and managed to collect the footage required in the case. However, it was difficult to identify both of them through the blur CCTV footage.
After two days of the said incident, the couple was spotted in Vikas Puri area on the motorcycle identified by the complainant.
A sub-inspector noticed the couple and he started chasing them and managed to take their pictures.
"The lead reinforced a bout of energy in the team members. On the basis of available leads, the team members started patrolling in the area in plainclothes. The photographs were also shared with police teams. Finally, both got arrested on October 16," Deputy Commissioner of Police West Deepak Purohit said.
Police seized 10 purses, five mobile phones, one stolen bike, one stolen scooty and cash Rs 7,000 from the duo.
It is suspected that the couple is involved in numerous other theft and snatching incidents in West Delhi and its adjoining area, which are being verified, Purohit said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:59 IST

President Kovind meets members of Territorial Army on its 70th...

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday interacted with the members of the Territorial Army at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on the occasion of 70th raising anniversary of the force.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:56 IST

Defence Minister to inaugurate strategic bridge in eastern...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to inaugurate the Col Chewang Rinchen Bridge built between Durbuk and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh on October 21.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:56 IST

Congress did not repeal Article 370 for vote bank politics: Shah

Wani (Maharashtra), [India] Oct 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said that Article 370 was troubling Kashmir but the Congress did not repeal it for its "vote bank" politics.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:45 IST

Defence Minister addresses Army Commanders, reiterates role of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday addressed the Army Commanders and emphasised on the role of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in synergising the efforts of the three services.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:42 IST

Anup Kumar Singh appointed new DG of National Security Guard

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Senior IPS officer Anup Kumar Singh has been appointed as the new Director General (DG) of National Security Guard (NSG), the government said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:42 IST

Congress leaders kept practicing selfish politics on Article 370: PM Modi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the Congress saying that it had practiced the politics which had greatly harmed the country and its leaders had spoken the language of India's adversaries on the government's decision to repeal Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:17 IST

Punjab CM urges Pakistan PM to withdraw the USD 20 fee imposed...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday urged Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to withdraw the USD 20 fee proposed to be levied by the neighbouring country on pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:16 IST

Rajnath Singh gives nod for girls to enter Sainik schools from 2021

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday approved a proposal for admission of girls in Sainik schools across the country for academic session 2021-22, in a phased manner.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:03 IST

PM Modi doesn't understand economics: Rahul Gandhi

Mahendragarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of the economy, saying that the PM does not understand economics due to which the country is suffering.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:03 IST

Modi knows nothing about economy: Rahul

Mahendragarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the BJP-led government over economic slowdown alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "knows nothing about economy" and measures like GST, demonetization etc have ruined the economy with poor at the rec

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:00 IST

Air Wing cadet contingent of All India Vayu Sainik camp 2019...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): 37 Air Wing Cadets of Karnataka and Goa National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate, which includes 24 boys and 13 girls, who participated and finished at the fourth position in the All India Vayu Sainik Camp 2019 were felicitated on their return to Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:00 IST

Mumbai : EC conducts check on Supriya Sule helicopter, nothing...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): A flying squad of the Election Commission on Friday conducted a check on the helicopter of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule at the Mahalaxmi Race Course helipad here.

Read More
iocl