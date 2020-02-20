Couple held for thrashing boy in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): A couple was arrested following a case was registered against them for allegedly thrashing a boy over an argument with their son here.

According to Sanatnagar Police, two children, who study in a government high school, were playing on the road in Sanatnagar area on Wednesday.

"One of the two boys had some argument with another boy. He immediately went and brought her parents who thrashed the boy who playing on the road. Later, victims' parents approached the police and lodged a complaint on the couple who thrashed their son," police said.

The police have also verified the CCTV footage at the spot and found the couple thrashing the victim boy. (ANI)

