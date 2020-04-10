Couple in Visakhapatnam ties the knot with no guests amid lockdown

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): A couple here exchanged wedding vows late last night with no guests amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

The wedding was conducted at the groom's house situated at NTR Colony in Anakapalli at 11:20 pm on Thursday.

The wedding of Mahesh and Sowjanya was fixed four months ago. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their parents and a priest.

"My son's marriage date was fixed four months back. We wanted to obey the government orders on lockdown. So, we performed the marriage at our house only. Six family members and one priest were present at the time of the wedding," the groom's father said.

The entire country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown due to which there is a restriction on the movement of people and gatherings have also been banned to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. (ANI)

