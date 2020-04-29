Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29 (ANI): A couple was killed allegedly by their neighbour in Mulki here.
The deceased have been identified as Helen (45) and her husband Vincent (50).
55-year-old Alphonso has been arrested by local police in connection with the murder.
According to Police commissioner Dr PS Harsha, the alleged murder occurred for a trivial issue. (ANI)
Couple killed by neighbour in Mangaluru
ANI | Updated: Apr 29, 2020 15:50 IST
Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29 (ANI): A couple was killed allegedly by their neighbour in Mulki here.