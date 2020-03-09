Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): A couple suspected of having coronavirus has been admitted in the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh on Monday, an official statement said.
The husband-wife from Punjab's Baltana came from Switzerland on March 1.
The samples have been sent for tests.
Forty-four people have been infected with coronavirus in India. (ANI)
Couple suspected coronavirus admitted in PGIMER in Chandigarh
ANI | Updated: Mar 09, 2020 23:16 IST
