Couple suspected coronavirus admitted in PGIMER in Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): A couple suspected of having coronavirus has been admitted in the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh on Monday, an official statement said.

The husband-wife from Punjab's Baltana came from Switzerland on March 1.

The samples have been sent for tests.

Forty-four people have been infected with coronavirus in India. (ANI)

