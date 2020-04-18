Couple ties knot while following lockdown norms

Kharagpur (West Bengal) [India], April 18 (ANI): Abiding by the lockdown norms, a couple in Kharagpur tied the nuptial knot in their house with only their family members present at the do. After the wedding, they donated Rs 31,000 to an organisation that distributes food among the needy amid lockdown.

Speaking to ANI, Saurav Karmakar, dressed in traditional Bengali wedding attire, and a mask, said, "My marriage ceremony was earlier slated to be held on March 13. However, it could not happen as my mother took ill on my wedding day and we had to take her to a hospital."

He further said, "My then would-be mother-in-law sent her daughter to my house to take care of my mother. However, soon the lockdown was imposed and she could not go back to her home. It was then that we decided to hold our marriage ceremony on April 17 in the temple in our house."

"Yesterday we had our marriage with my mother as the witness and only my family members living in our house present at the ceremony. All my family members, the priest and my bride wore masks during the ceremony," he added.

Though the earlier planned lavish wedding could not be held amid the lockdown, the newly-wedded couple decided to celebrate the occasion in a different way.

"As a huge amount was supposed to be spent on my wedding, I was able to save a lot due to my low-cost small wedding. Hence, I thought the best way to invest the saved amount is to help the poor people suffering due to the lockdown," the Karmakar added. (ANI)

