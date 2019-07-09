Couple wanted in robbery-cum-murder case at Udupi, Karnataka nabbed by Old Goa Police

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 9 (ANI): In a very swift operation, Old Goa police have nabbed a couple wanted for a robbery and murder case at Udupi town, Karnataka on Tuesday.

Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi said, "We had received information from Udupi town police station that two suspects after committing robbery and murder of an aged lady in Udupi are suspected to be around Old Goa."

Accordingly, based on the photographs and the call details, a police team led by PI Dalvi zeroed in on the accused persons at St. Cruz and after serious efforts succeeded in nabbing them. Both the accused persons are wanted in Udupi Town and have been charged under sections 392, 302, 397 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Dalvi informed, "The couple had a very simple modus operandi of approaching a senior citizen for rent to stay and after gaining the trust of the old citizen they used to rob the house and flee away. There are chances of them being involved in other crimes too. Both the accused persons are identified as Amrish (30) and Rashida (26) from Dharwad."

Currently, both the accused persons are in the lockup and Karnataka police staff would come to take their custody. (ANI)

