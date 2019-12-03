Couple, woman jump from eighth floor in Ghaziabad apartment

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): A husband-wife duo along with another woman jumped from the eighth floor of an apartment in Vaibhav Khand of Indirapuram early on Tuesday, police said.

The couple allegedly killed their two children before jumping. Both the husband and wife have died whereas the other woman was admitted to the hospital with injuries.

According to police, the couple allegedly committed suicide and murdered their children due to a financial crisis.

"After an investigation, it has been discovered that the two women were the wives of the deceased man. When we opened the flat, their two kids were found dead. A suicide note was also found in their flat. The possible reason behind the suicide is a financial crisis," said Sudhir Kumar,

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ghaziabad.

According to locals, the couple had two children, one girl and a boy. The family had recently moved into the society here.

"The incident occurred at around 5 am-5:15 am. I heard some noise and went out to check and saw that three people were lying on the ground. I immediately called my supervisor and called the police," said Ajaz Karim Khan, a guard at the apartment complex. (ANI)

