Court acquits two gangsters in murder case of suspected IM operative

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Pune Sessions court on Wednesday acquitted gangsters Sharad Mohol and Alok Bhalerao in a murder case of suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui.

Additional Sessions Judge S H Gwalani, while acquitting the duo, directed them to submit a Personal Recognizance Bond of Rs 15,000 each, with a like amount surety.

Siddiqui, who was an accused in several terror cases across the country, was found strangled to death in Yerwada jail in the year 2012.

Mohol and Bhakerao, both inmates of the same jail, were accused of killing Siddiqui inside the prison.

The duo were charged under Section 302 (Murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence) read with 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

