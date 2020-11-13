Court adjourns hearing on anticipatory bail plea of Karishma Prakash to Nov 23

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): A special (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic substances) court in Mumbai on Thursday adjourned to November 23 hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of Karishma Prakash, former manager of actress Deepika Padukone, in connection with a case related to the alleged drug use in Bollywood.

Karishma Prakash was earlier questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the case. Fearing arrest, she had later moved the court with an anticipatory bail plea.

Karishma's house was raided a few days ago and NCB had allegedly seized some drugs from her place. In September, Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region of NCB said that more than 18 people have been arrested so far by the NCB.

The statements of Karishma Prakash, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Shraddha Kapoor have been recorded, he had said. Notably, the drugs case had come to light during the investigation of another drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (ANI)