Court adjourns hearing on complaint against Kamal Hassan for Godse remarks

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A special court in Delhi on Friday adjourned till December 9 the hearing in a criminal complaint filed against Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Hassan for his alleged remarks that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse was "independent India's first terrorist".

While campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu in May earlier this year, Hassan had allegedly said, "I am not saying this because many Muslims are here. I am saying this in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue. The first terrorist in independent India is a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse."

Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta had filed a complaint against the actor-turned-politician claiming that his comments promoted enmity between religions and hurt his religious sentiments.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sumeet Anand will likely record the complainant's statement in the next hearing. (ANI)