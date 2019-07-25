Court adjourns hearing on complaint against Mamata Banerjee's nephew

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday adjourned till August 13 the hearing on a complaint filed against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for allegedly filing a false affidavit along with his nomination papers for the 2014 general elections.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal adjourned the matter after the Lok Sabha member sought more time to appear before the court due to ongoing Parliament session.

His counsel had moved an exemption application, which was allowed by the court.

The complaint was filed by advocate Sarthak Chaturvedi, who claimed that Banerjee falsely stated his qualification as an MBA graduate in the affidavit.

Based on the complaint, the court had earlier summoned Banerjee to appear before it.

Chaturvedi has sought prosecution of Banerjee under Section 125A of the Representation of the People Act (RPA) and sections 181 (false statement) and 418 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Banerjee is the MP from Diamond Harbour parliamentary constituency. He is also the national president of the All India Trinamool Youth Congress. (ANI)

