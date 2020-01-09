Court adjourns matter on misappropriation of funds by Maneka Gandhi till Jan 28

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday adjourned the matter pertaining to alleged misappropriation of funds against BJP leader and Member of Parliament Maneka Gandhi till January 28.

Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar adjourned the matter for clarification on the closure report.

An FIR was lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Maneka Gandhi, former secretary of Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF) F U Siddiqui, and former managing trustee of Gandhi Rural Welfare Trust (GRWT) Vijay Sharma in 2006.

The FIR had claimed that Gandhi, in conspiracy with Siddiqui, sanctioned a grant of Rs 50 lakh to GRWT from MAEF in an irregular manner to construct a nursing college building at Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit and gave undue favor to Sharma. (ANI)

