Court adjourns Seelampur violence case till tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday adjourned for tomorrow the hearing in the Seelampur violence case">Seelampur violence case and issued a show-cause notice to the jail authorities for not producing the medical reports of the accused.

The Delhi Police had arrested 14 people at the protest on December 17. Subsequently, the court sent them to 14-days judicial custody a day later. They were arrested after a protest in Delhi's Seelampur area turned violent. The protesters had allegedly clashed with policemen and vandalized three buses during the protest.

Earlier on December 27, the court had sought the medical report of two accused from the jail authority. Many people were also injured in the incident.

Additional District Judge Brijesh Garg passed the orders while hearing accused Yusuf Ali's bail plea in which he claimed that he needs immediate medical treatment at a proper hospital. (ANI)