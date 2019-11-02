Court allows ED to record Christian Michel's statement in AgustaWestland case

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A special court on Saturday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record the statement of Christian Michel, who is an accused in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed the ED's application to record Michel's statement and further interrogate him on November 5 and November 6 in Tihar jail, where he is lodged in judicial custody.

The court also said two counsels of Michel can remain present for 30 minutes with him to extend legal assistance.

Advocate Naveen Kumar Matta appeared for the ED while Michel was represented by advocate Aljo K Joseph.

Michel is facing the investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED in the AgustaWestland case.

Michel allegedly played the role of a middleman in the chopper deal and is currently lodged in Tihar jail in judicial custody in the case being probed by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Last month, he approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the ED and CBI cases. The court had on October 24 sought the agencies' response on his bail application before November 13.



Michel was extradited from Dubai last year and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged irregularities in the chopper deal.



While the CBI is probing his alleged role as a 'middleman' in the deal, the ED is investigating money laundering charges against him. (ANI)

