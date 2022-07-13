Court allows plea seeking return of Aryan Khan's passport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Popular Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who got a clean chit from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in last year's drugs-on-cruise case, has filed a plea before a special NDPS court seeking the return of his passport. On Wednesday, the Special Court directed the court registry to return Aryan's passport.

The Court also cancelled the bail bond of Aryan Khan and discharged surety for his bail. Aryan Khan had filed the application on June 30 after NCB had not filed draft charges against him in the cruise drug case.

NCB told the Court that it does not have any objection in the matter of his passport return as he is no more an accused in the case.

Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28, 2021 and his passport was seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau during the probe.

The NCB had filed a 6,000-page chargesheet against 14 accused in the cruise drug bust case on May 27, which excludes the name of five others including Aryan Khan, who were earlier arrested in the case.



"Aryan Khan was not named in the chargesheet and his arrest along with imprisonment for 26 days was wrong, especially when no drugs of any kind were found from him. There was no evidence of any kind, there was no material of any nature in violation of any law, except the NDPS Act. We are glad that Sanjay Kumar Singh, heading the NCB SIT, investigated the matter properly and decided not to file a complaint against Aryan Khan due to lack of sufficient evidence," Aryan Khan's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde earlier said.

The NCB did not file any complaint against Aryan Khan and five others in the alleged cruise drug bust case due to a lack of "sufficient" evidence.

According to the Deputy Director-General (DDG) of the NCB, all the accused persons except Aryan and Mohak were found in possession of narcotics.

"A complaint against 14 persons under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is being filed. Complaint against rest six persons is not being filed due to the lack of evidence," he said.

Apart from Aryan and five others, the NCB has submitted a complaint against all the 14 persons accused in the case.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2, 2021 night. Eight persons arrested 20 people including Aryan Khan, along with other accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the case. (ANI)

