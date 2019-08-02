Court asks CBI to expedite FSL report in medical bribery scam case

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A special CBI Court on Friday directed the CBI official to expedite the procedure of filling the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report regarding phone tapping of the accused in an alleged medical bribery scam case.

Court of Special CBI Judge Anil Kumar Sisodia posted the matter for consideration on chargesheet for September 20 and directed CBI to take necessary steps to file FSL report before the next date of hearing.

Court today also allowed the CBI application seeking permission to make some corrections in typographical errors regarding date mentioned in the chargesheet.

A chargesheet was recently filed in alleged medical bribery scam case by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the special CBI Court.

Earlier Advocate Vijay Aggarwal had moved a plea seeking direction to the CBI for investigating the matter in a time-bound manner and without any unnecessary delay.

Plea was filed by advocate Vijay Aggarwal on behalf of retired Judge of Orissa High Court IM Qudussi who is an accused in a medical college bribery scam.

Petition had also stated that the investigation in the matter is pending since long and it has been more than a year, but no report has been filed by the Investigating Officer before the court in terms of the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

In September 2017, the investigation agency had registered the FIR against Former Judge Quddusi and others for allegedly conspiring to reverse a government order barring the medical college from admitting students because of substandard facilities and non-fulfillments of required criteria. (ANI)

