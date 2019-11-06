Court asks UP govt to file counter affidavit on Shahjahanpur law student's bail plea

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a counter affidavit on the bail plea of a law student who had filed sexual harassment charges against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand.

A bench of Justice Manju Rani Chauhan posted the matter for hearing to November 29.

The law student is currently in judicial custody after being arrested in September.

She was arrested after Chinmayanand lodged a complaint that she, along with three others, demanded Rs 5 crore from him and threatening to release objectionable videos if he failed to do so. Subsequently, she filed a bail plea.

Chinmayanand has already filed his objection to her petition in the High Court.

The 23-year-old law student had earlier testified before a local court that she was repeatedly raped and blackmailed by the BJP leader for over a year, following which he was arrested. (ANI)

