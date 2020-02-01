Court convicts 15 persons in rape case in Chennai's Ayanavaram

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): A mahila court in Chennai on Saturday convicted 15 persons for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Ayanavaram in the city.

The incident surfaced in July 2018 when 16 persons were arrested for raping an 11-year-old for over a period of seven months.

Of the total 16 persons, one has been acquitted.

The case was tried under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In July 2018, the all-woman police in Ayanavaram had arrested 16 persons for the sexual assault of a hearing-impaired girl.

Following the arrest, Ravikumar (56), Suresh (32), Rajasekar (40), Sugumaran (65) and 11 others were arrested and lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison. (ANI)

