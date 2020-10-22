Court denies bail to man accused of running websites in PM's name

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition of Neeraj Kumar arrested for allegedly running fake websites in the name of Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojana (PMSVY).

Metropolitan Magistrate Ashwini Panwar, while dismissing the bail plea stated, "In the present case, grave allegations have been levelled against the accused as innocent and gullible citizens have been defrauded by collecting money by floating a fake scheme in the name of PMSVY. Further in the present matter accused allegedly played with the future of the children who are future of the nation."

Meanwhile, Advocate Chetan Garg who is representing the accused submitted that his client has been falsely implicated in the present case and has been languishing in judicial custody for more than two months. It was further submitted that the investigation in the present case has been completed and the charge sheet has already been filed. Therefore, the accused should be enlarged on bail subject to any condition imposed by this court, he added.



According to the Delhi Police, a complaint was received on February 7, 2020, from National Health Authority wherein it has been mentioned that three mails were received on the mail account of CEO, National Health Authority for the purpose of verification of a scheme "Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojana" stated to be run through website www.pmsvycloud.in by using the name of the Prime Minister. The complaint further mentioned that the National Health Authority has no relation to the scheme/website.

Delhi Police further submitted that during interrogation, it was found that another website was also using the name of the Prime Minister, i.e., www.pmsvy.com and details of both the websites were obtained from GoDaddy.com which disclosed that an amount was also received for registration of the website by the accused Neeraj Kumar.

Delhi Police also stated that accused Neeraj Kumar and co-accused Suvendra Kumar Yadav were working together through www.pmsvy/cloud.in and accused Neeraj Kumar shifted his work to www.shishuvikasyojana.org while accused Suvendra Kumar Yadav started working on his new website www.pmsvy.com by using the name of the Prime Minister. (ANI)

