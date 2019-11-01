Court denies interim bail to Chidambaram as medical board suggests hospitalisation is not required

New Delhi (India), Nov 1 (ANI): In what can be termed as a setback to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, the Delhi High Court on Friday disposed his plea seeking interim bail on health grounds after AIIMS medical board submitted its report suggesting that his hospitalisation is not required.

The AIIMS report also mentioned that though all Chidambaram's vital organs were functioning normally he needs to be provided mineral water, home-cooked food and face mask.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait directed the Tihar Jail authorities to provide mineral water, home-cooked food, mosquito net, etc. to Chidambaram and ensure that his cell is cleaned twice a day.

The Court also directed that follow up on out-patient basis be done. Also, Chidambaram's blood pressure should be monitored regularly in addition to further tests that are required.

The High Court on Thursday directed AIIMS to constitute a medical board comprising of Dr Nageshwar Reddy (family doctor of P Chidambaram from Hyderabad) for Chidambram's treatment in AIIMS. The medical board submitted its report to the Court on Friday.

On October 30, a special court in Delhi sent Chidambaram to judicial custody till November 13. The Congress leader was produced before the court on completion of his ED custody in the case. (ANI)

