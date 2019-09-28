A visual from the accident on July 28, in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured.
A visual from the accident on July 28, in which the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured.

Court directs DCW to arrange accommodation for family of Unnao rape survivor

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:37 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 28 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday directed the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to arrange suitable accommodation for the family members of Unnao rape victim in the national capital. The court has also directed the chairperson of DCW to oversee the rehabilitation measures of the Unnao rape survivor.
"After much deliberations, the chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women, is requested to nominate a team of two counselors, who may access the residential requirements of the complainant and her family members and assist them in locating and providing suitable accommodation in Delhi at a reasonable rate of rent or in the alternative in any government accommodation, for a period of at least 11 months," said the court in its order.
The court also took cognizance of advocate Dharmendra Mishra's plea on behalf of rape survivor that they are not able to find suitable accommodation.
"As regards finding out suitable accommodation for the family members of the victim/survivor, Mishra states that although few accommodations have been looked here and there, none of the landlords contacted is willing to provide their premises on rent to the family members of the victim/survivor, given the background of this case and as also for short durations," it read.
"Further, the chairperson, DCW, is requested to oversee the rehabilitation measures of the children of the deceased, thereby ensuring for their further education in Delhi as well as skill developments to the likings of the children," it read.
"Whatever expenditure that may be incurred in this case be intimated to this court including the terms of the lease agreements and the rate of rent so that appropriate directions may be passed to the government of Uttar Pradesh for reimbursement of the same, or direct payment or for the provision thereof," said the court.
The Unnao rape survivor, who had sustained grievous injuries in an accident and was undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Delhi, was discharged from the hospital on September 24. The court had asked the counsel of the victim to arrange accommodation for the victim and her family in the city and submit its details to the court.
The court directed the family of the victim to be temporarily accommodated in the hostel of Jay Prakash Narayan (JPN) Trauma Centre of New Delhi's AIIMS for the next seven days. The family of the survivor had told the court that they want to shift to Delhi as there is a threat to their lives in their native village.
The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer had sustained grievous injuries after an accident on July 28.
A truck had rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling in. While she and her lawyer were injured, her aunts were killed on the spot.
BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is accused of raping the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 22:08 IST

WB: Two held with Rs 38 lakh gold from Sealdha railway station

Nadia (West Bengal) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Two persons were arrested with 932 grams of gold worth Rs 38 lakh from Sealdha railway station in West Bengal on Saturday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 22:07 IST

Centre is ED, CBI, I-T Dept to silence dissenting voices: Harish Rawat

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Saturday said the Centre is using agencies like CBI, ED and Income Tax Department to curb dissenting voices all over the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 22:05 IST

Pakistan violates ceasefire at Shahpur and Kirni sectors in Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): In a yet another incident of ceasefire violation, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing at Shahpur and Kirni sectors here on Saturday evening.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 22:04 IST

Director General Indian Coast Guard meets Puducherry Lt Governor...

Puducherry [India], Sept 28 (ANI): K Natarajan Director General Indian Coast Guard on Saturday met Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi at the Raj Nivas here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 22:03 IST

Heartily welcome EC's announcement of Karnataka bypolls: Basavaraj Ingin

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): BJP leader Basavaraj Ingin on Saturday welcomed the announcement of bye-election by the Election Commission to fifteen assembly constituencies of Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:55 IST

PM Modi greets people on Navratras

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people Navratras soon after arrival his arrival from the US and said that festival to worship Goddess Durga will be observed in all parts of the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:54 IST

BJP worker held hostage in J-K's Ramban, rescued by security...

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that the civilian who was held hostage by terrorists in Batote has been rescued by the security forces.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:53 IST

Sultanpur Lodhi as smart city to be an unforgettable gift to...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 28: Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday said the Centre has released Rs 27.11 crore for the development of Sultanpur Lodhi Smart City project.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:35 IST

PM salutes soldiers who carried out surgical strikes, says they...

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi who returned to Indian after concluding a week-long US visit paid tribute to soldiers on the third anniversary of the surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army on terrorist camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:34 IST

Respect for India has increased significantly in last 5 years: Modi

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that respect for India has increased significantly over the past five years and the credit for it goes to the people of the country who re-elected the BJP-led government with a greater mandate earlier this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:29 IST

PM Modi to preside over 550th Parkash Purb function on Nov 9: Sukhbir

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would preside over a function to mark 550th Parkash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab on November 9.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 21:28 IST

Women were at the Centre of religion in Bharat: RSS functionary...

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary Krishna Gopal on Saturday said that women were at the Centre of 'dharma' (religion) in India and degeneration of 'dharma' has led to marginalisation of women in India.

Read More
iocl