Court directs jail authorities to consider threat perception to Kala Jathedi gang member

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday directed the jail authorities to consider the threat perception to the life of Deepak Gulia, a relative and an alleged gang member of Kala Jathedi, from rival gang members lodged in Tihar jail.

Duty Magistrate Bhavya Karhail directed the jail authorities to consider the threat perception to Deepak Gulia and take the decision as per the rules.

The court remanded Gulia to 14 days of judicial custody after a police interrogation in the Arms Act case.



He was arrested by the Special cell of Delhi police and a country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from him.

An application was moved on behalf of the accused seeking direction to jail authorities to take the necessary steps in view of the threat to the accused.

The Court noted the submission made by advocate J P Singh, Deepak Singh and Priyanka Tomar, counsel for the accused, that Deepak has a threat to his life from rival gang members lodged in Jail Number 3 and 5.

On the last hearing on July 5, 2022, while seeking 4 days of custody, the investigation officer submitted that Deepak Gulia, who is a relative of Kala Jathedi.

It was also submitted that a gang member took Deepak Gulia to Munger, Bihar to buy 4 semi-automatic pistols and cartridges from a dealer. The three remaining pistols are in possession of the person whom Deepak met in Chandigarh. On the basis of these submissions, 4 days of custody were granted. (ANI)

