Court directs UP govt to file counter affidavit on PIL related to cowsheds

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): A Lucknow court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a counter-affidavit on February 20 on a PIL filed in connection with alleged corruption related to cowsheds.

"QH Rizvi, learned Additional Chief Standing Counsel is granted two weeks and no further time to file counter affidavit in terms of the Court's order dated May 31, 2019," the court order stated.

"In case counter affidavit is not filed by the next date then the Commissioner, Lucknow Division shall appear in person before the Court," it added.

A person named Devendra Kumar has filed the PIL. (ANI)

