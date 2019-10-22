Court dismisses Atishi Marlena's complaint over Gautam Gambhir's two voter ID cards

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by AAP leader Atishi Marlena against BJP MP Gautam Gambhir for possessing two voter ID cards and observed that the allegations were baseless and legally non-sustainable.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal passed the order in this regard.

Atishi had alleged that Gambhir is a registered voter in both the Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar areas of Delhi.

She had filed a complaint against him for the commission of offences under various sections of the Representation of People Act (RPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Gambhir had won the 2019 general elections from the East Delhi Constituency seat. Atishi Marlena had also contested from the same seat. (ANI)

