Court dismisses bail plea of wrestler Sushil Kumar

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): A local court in Delhi's Rohini on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in the connection with the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal stadium.

Denying the bail plea, Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand said: "When renowned people commit such a heinous offence, it's detrimental effects on the society are enormous. Considering all these facts and circumstances, no ground for the grant of regular bail is made out. Hence, the present bail application is dismissed and is disposed of accordingly."

Sushil Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 23 this year in this case and is currently in judicial custody.



Advocate Pradeep Rana appeared for Sushil Kumar and argued that he is a person with clean antecedents and has been never found violating the law of the land. He also added that Kumar is a married person aged about 38 years and has the responsibility of maintaining his entire family.

In the bail plea, Sushil Kumar also said that the police left no stone unturned to present a "false and guilty image" and fed false information to the media to wrongfully establish a connection between him and renowned gangsters.

Delhi Police counsel strongly opposed Sushil Kumar's bail petition. The police told the court that a supplementary charge sheet will be filed in the case soon.

According to Delhi Police, Kumar had been on the run trying to evade his arrest and had crossed the borders of seven states and union territories.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers at Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar Dhankar died during treatment. (ANI)

