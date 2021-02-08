Court dismisses Rudra Group promotor Mukesh Khurana's bail plea

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): A trial court dismissed the bail plea of Rudra Group promotor Mukesh Khurana who was arrested for allegedly duping homebuyers on technical grounds.

Chief Judicial Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar District Court Shamim Ansari dismissed the bail petition.

Khurana had sought bail on the ground that he has been in Dasna Jail for over a period of 90 days and no charge sheet was filed by the police within a prescribed time frame.



Counsel for homebuyers, while opposing bail for Khurana, said he collected huge amounts from different customers and homebuyers but has not developed the said real estate projects.

According to Noida Police, an FIR was registered in relation to the Pavo Real Housing Project in Indirapuram in which the complainant Sunita Singh was in need of a flat to make arrangements for her son's higher education.

It was submitted before the court by the advocate of homebuyers that the accused has committed grave offences of forgery under section 467 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The offences subjected to be punishable up to life imprisonment, have been included in the FIR.

It was also submitted on behalf of the homebuyers that Khurana has a propensity to commit crime as he is named in various other FIRs. According to the submission, Khurana has been facing cases filed by homebuyers before the consumer forum, NCLT and RERA, under section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Khurana, who has several real-estate projects in Delhi-NCR, was arrested on November 3 last year after an FIR registered by a home-buyer Sunita Singh, in relation to Pavo Real Project of M/s Rudra Buildwell Realty Private Limited. (ANI)

