Court extends judicial custody of accused in Darya Ganj violence case till Jan 18

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday extended till January 18 the judicial custody of 15 accused who were arrested after a protest in Darya Ganj area against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) tuned violent mid-December last year.

The Delhi Police had arrested 15 people and detained 40 on December 20 after police and protestors clashed in the area. All the accused were then sent to 14-days judicial custody.

The accused were produced before the court today through video-conferencing at the end of their remand period.

The court will hear their bail petition tomorrow. It was earlier scheduled to pronounce the verdict on the bail petition on December 28 but later slated the hearing to tomorrow after seeking certain clarification in the matter.

It had directed the Delhi Police's Investigating officer (IO) to examine the CCTV footage and produce its grabs. It also directed the police to verify the address of the accused by tomorrow. (ANI)

