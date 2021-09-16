Court frames charges against 5 in north-east Delhi violence case

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): A Delhi court has framed charges dealing with murder and arson against five accused in connection with allegedly burning a man near Ramleela Maidan during north-east Delhi violence.

Additional Sessions Vinod Yadav observed that there was prima facie enough material on record to frame charges against the accused persons under requisite sections.

The accused are identified as Lakhpat Rajora, Yogesh, Lalit, and two men named Kuldeep.



The Court framed charges against the accused persons under various sections dealing with murder, unlawful assembly, committed mischief by fire and other various offences of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"You (accused persons) all being members of said unlawful assembly in furtherance of your common object along with your other associates untied and took away 17 goats of Mohd. Anwar, (58) and thereafter committed his murder, merely on account of the fact that he belonged to the other community and thereby committed offences punishable under sections 395, 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read Section 149 IPC and within my cognizance," the Court said.

After the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial, the court put them on trial.

According to police, a mob break the doors of a house near Ramleela Maidan in Karawal Nagar with 'rod and baton', had looted and thereafter set it on fire.

The alleged mob had also murdered Mohd. Anwar with a gunshot injury and burnt his body. The mob had also untied and taken away 17 goats, put on fire household articles in February 2020. (ANI)

