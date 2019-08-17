Representative image
Court frames charges against former Lt Gen in Tatra trucks case

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 02:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A special CBI court on Friday framed charges against former Lieutenant General Tejinder Singh for allegedly offering a bribe to General VK Singh (Retd.) in connection with the Tatra truck deal case.
Special CBI judge Arvind Kumar framed charges as accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.
The court further observed that the accused is prima facie guilty of the offence under Section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. It is likely to record the statement of the witnesses on October 9 and 10.
VK Singh, the then Chief of Army Staff, had alleged that, on September 22, 2010, he was offered a bribe of Rs 14 crore by the accused to clear the file for the procurement of the Tatra vehicles within one month.
According to the complainant, it happened during a meeting in the office of Chief of Army Staff (COAS).
"It is clear from the statement of complainant VK Singh that he had asked his Military Attache JP Singh to not allow Tejinder Singh inside his office. Statement of Defence Minister AK Antony also shows that complainant brought the facts to his notice," the court observed. (ANI)

