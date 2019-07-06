Court frames charges against Kejriwal, others in 2014 Rail Bhawan protest case

New Delhi [India], July 05 (ANI): A Special Rouse Avenue Court on Friday framed charges against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and former state Law Minister Somnath Bharti in the case pertaining to the 2014 protest outside Rail Bhawan.

The accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, on the other hand, discharged Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and former AAP leader Ashutosh of all charges in the case due to lack of evidence.

The court framed charges against the accused under the following Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) - 143 (unlawful assembly), 145(continuing unlawful assembly after commanded to disperse), 188(disobedience to order by public servant), 147 (rioting), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty), 353(force to deter public servant from duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty) and 149(Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence).

The court also ordered framing of charges against MLA Rakhi Bidlan under same sections but she was not present in the court.

The court in its order said that Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Rakhi Birla, Somnath Bharti are concerned, there is insufficient evidence to come to a conclusion that there exist a prima facie case and grave suspicion about the commission of the aforesaid discussed offences.

The court has slated commence of trial and prosecution of evidence in the case for July 26, 27, 29 and 30.

The court had on, July 2, reserved its order after the conclusion of arguments to determine the charges against the accused in the case.

AAP chief Kejriwal had violated the prohibitory orders under section 144 (unlawful assembly), by organising a protest outside the Rail Bhawan on January 20, 2014, demanding action against police officers who allegedly refused to cooperate with the Somnath Bharti. (ANI)

