Court gives capital punishment to main accused in rape, murder case in Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Coimbatore POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court on Friday pronounced capital punishment to the main accused in a six-year-old rape and murder case of a minor girl in Pannimadai village.

Special Court Judge for POCSO cases Radhika convicted prime accused Santosh Kumar.

The court has also asked the government to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the victim. (ANI)