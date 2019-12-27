Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Coimbatore POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court on Friday pronounced capital punishment to the main accused in a six-year-old rape and murder case of a minor girl in Pannimadai village.
Special Court Judge for POCSO cases Radhika convicted prime accused Santosh Kumar.
The court has also asked the government to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the victim. (ANI)
Court gives capital punishment to main accused in rape, murder case in Tamil Nadu
ANI | Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:18 IST
