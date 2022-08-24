Court grants anticipatory bail to man accused of giving triple talaq to wife

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to a man accused of giving Triple Talaq to his wife.

The Court granted the relief in view of the fact that the offence carries a maximum sentence of three years and facts related to the case. The court said that Investigation Officer has not been diligent so far in this case. The court has directed to send a copy of the order to DCP concerned. The case is connected to an FIR registered in the Jagat Puri police station of East Delhi.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of Karkardooma Court granted anticipatory bail to Abid alias Javed on furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 15,000 with one surety of like amount to the satisfaction of the concerned SHO.



The Court said, "In the facts and circumstances of the present case, where Section 4 of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019 is sought to be attracted, which carries a maximum punishment of three years and where the investigating officer has not even cared to take the statement of relevant witnesses quoted by the complainant despite two months since the registration of the FIR and the fact that the notice has been given by the IO to accused Abid alias Javed.

Considering the fact that IO has not been diligent so far in this case, let a copy of this order be sent to DCP concerned for ensuring that a proper investigation into the matter is conducted and it is brought to its logical conclusion.

The Counsel for the accused had argued that he never divorced his wife and contents of the FIR are false. The accused should be granted anticipatory bail.

On the other hand, it was argued by the counsel for the complainant that the accused had given triple talaq to the complainant in violation of Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

The public prosecutor for the State also submitted that even the divorce money (Mehar) has not been given back. He also submitted that there is no bar to bail in the present law. (ANI)

