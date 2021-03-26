Court grants bail to two CBI officials in bribe case

By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Wednesday granted bail to two CBI officials -- Deputy Superintendent of Police RK Rishi and Inspector Kapil Dhankad, who were arrested with others in connection with the CBI bribe gate case. They were arrested in January 2021.

"Taking into consideration, all the facts and circumstances, I deem it appropriate that accused persons be enlarged on bail, subject to their furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 1 lakh with one surety in the like amount," said Special CBI Judge Anil Kumar Sisodia while granting bail to Rishi and Dhankad.

"....Perusal of the charge sheets shows that investigation in the case has almost concluded except for certain aspects. The incriminating documents and material have already been sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratory. The accused persons have remained in judicial custody for more than 60 days and they are no more required for the purpose of custodial interrogation...." the court said.

It also added that "the apprehension of CBI that accused are flight risk appears to be baseless as both the accused are employees of CBI/Government employees. No purpose will be served by keeping the accused persons in judicial custody as the trial is likely to take time and it is well settled that accused cannot be kept in custody as pre-trial punishment".



Rishi was represented by Advocate Hemant Shah in the matter.

According to the prosecution, allegations against the accused persons are that they entered into a criminal conspiracy amongst each other and other accused persons including some unknown persons to commit offences of offering/accepting undue advantage/bribe to induce a public servant to perform public duty dishonestly and abetment of the same.

As per the First Information Report, it is the case that accused CBI officers have entered into a criminal conspiracy with private persons Manohar Malik and others and have been compromising the integrity of investigation of certain CBI cases on extraneous pecuniary considerations.

The CBI said that there is credible information that Rishi had made regular illegal payments or gratification to one CBI official for divulging information regarding complaints pertaining to another case, even after he was transferred out of the branch. Rishi had been in touch with Manohar Malik, Kapil Dhanked and others on a regular basis, the CBI alleged.

The private persons including Malik and Arvind Gupta are also in touch with Rishi and Dhanked and there is reasonable suspicion that Malik had been obtaining illegal gratification on behalf of Dhanked from suspects or other persons related to cases being investigated by Dhanked, the CBI said. (ANI)

