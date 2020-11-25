Court grants custody of accused Swapna Suresh, Sarith PS to Customs in dollar smuggling case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 25 (ANI): Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (Economic Offences) has granted the custody of accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS to Customs in connection with Dollar Smuggling Case for five days.

Both of them were arrested by customs in the Dollar Smuggling Case earlier. They will be brought into its office in Kochi for interrogation soon.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch of Kerala Police will conduct a primary investigation in the alleged audio clip of accused Swapna Suresh, in connection with the gold smuggling case.



The case, which is currently being probed by the ED, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau named Sivasankar as the fifth accused in the Wadakkanchery life mission scam case. (ANI)

