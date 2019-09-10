Activist Shehla Rashid
Activist Shehla Rashid

Court grants interim protection from arrest to Shehla Rashid in sedition case

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:57 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Patiala House Court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest to activist Shehla Rashid in connection with a recent FIR lodged against her under sedition charges.
The FIR was lodged by Delhi Police on a complaint filed by Supreme Court lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava who sought her arrest for allegedly spreading fake news on Twitter against the Army and Government of India regarding the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in wake of revocation of Article 370.
Considering all the facts, court's additional session judge Pawan Kumar Jain granted interim relief from arrest to her as police have not issued a notice to the accused. However, Rashid has maintained that she is ready to join the investigation.
The public prosecutor of the court also submitted that police have not received any complaint from the Army and need at least six week time to investigate the complaint.

Hearing on the matter is scheduled for November 5.
The FIR under Sections 124A, 153A, 153, 504 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered by police on September 3.

"Her tweets are completely false. She didn't give any evidence and named anyone... At that time, international media had quoted her tweets which had impacted India's image. I am satisfied that Delhi Police has registered this case. They will soon arrest her because the charges included in the FIR are serious," Alakh Alok Srivastav, the lawyer, had told media here.

The complaint states that Rashid is deliberately and intentionally spreading the aforesaid 'fake news' with the intention to 'incite violence in the country'.

It says that she is doing so to "malign the image of our revered Indian Army nationally as well as internationally."

It further mentions that Rashid is trying to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir and trying to promote disharmony, enmity, hatred and ill-will between different groups.

In a series of tweets, Rashid had said, "People are saying that Jammu and Kashmir Police has no authority on law and order situation. They have been rendered powerless. Everything is in the hands of paramilitary forces. One SHO was transferred on complaint of a CRPF man. SHOs carrying batons. Service revolvers can't be seen on them."

The Army had rejected Rashid's allegations regarding situation in Jammu and Kashmir and termed them "baseless". (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:31 IST

RTI activist claims 2,480 cases of fraud in PSBs involving over...

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): An RTI activist from Neemuch town of the Malwa region has claimed that a total of 2,480 cases of fraud in public sector banks involving more than Rs 31,800 crore have been registered in the first quarter of current financial year 2019-20.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:12 IST

Delhi: Man kills infant daughter in Bindapur

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): In a heart-wrenching incident, a man allegedly killed his own 20-days-old infant daughter after having an argument with his wife in Bindapur area here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:51 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:45 IST

Mumbai: Elderly woman stabbed to death in house, FIR registered

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Police have registered an FIR after an elderly woman was allegedly stabbed to death in her own house in Mulund west area here by an unidentified assailant.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:44 IST

TDP hasn't been given permission to organise "Chalo Atmakuru"...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita on Monday clarified that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has not been given permission to organise "Chalo Atmakuru" programme.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:26 IST

J-K: Students block highway in Udhampur to protest against...

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Hundreds of students, along with their parents, blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Samroli area here to protest against the shortage of teachers in their school.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:16 IST

J-K: Govt school in Poonch adopts smart learning classes

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sep 10 (ANI): In a bid to make education interesting for the students and put an end to the rote learning, a school in Poonch has introduced smart classes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:01 IST

Punjab: Cong MLA Kuljit Nagra appointed advisor to Chief Minister

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Congress MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra was appointed as Advisor to the Chief Minister of Punjab in the rank and status of Cabinet Minister.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 08:55 IST

Anupriya Lakra becomes first woman pilot from Odisha's Naxal-Hit Region

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Hailing from Odisha's Naxal-affected Malkangiri district, 27-year-old Anupriya Lakra has scripted history by becoming the first female pilot from the backward region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 08:35 IST

Karnataka: Hubli locals celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, observe...

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): In yet another example of communal harmony, people of a village in Hubli taluka here celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi and observed Muharram under the same pandal.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 07:29 IST

J-K: Eight LeT terrorist associates arrested for publishing,...

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Eight terrorist associates who were involved in threatening and intimidation of locals by publishing and circulating of posters on the behest of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) affiliates, were arrested on Monday, said sources.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 06:36 IST

Maha: Cabinet to introduce bill for reservation of seats in govt...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Cabinet on Monday decided to introduce a bill for reservation of certain seats in medical colleges of government and municipal corporations, in the legislative assembly.

Read More
iocl