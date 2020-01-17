Court issues notice to Gopal Kanda on plea challenging his election from Sirsa assembly segment

Chandigarh [India], Jan 17 (ANI): The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday issued a notice to Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) leader Gopal Kanda on a petition seeking his election from Sirsa assembly segment to be annulled.
The court sought his response on a petition filed by Gokul Setia who fought as an independent during the recent state assembly elections held in October 2019 and lost by a slender margin of votes.
Kanda, in his petition, claimed that Kanda used money and liquor to sway the votes in his favour. (ANI)
