Court issues summons against retired Judge IM Qudussi, others in medical bribery scam

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): A special CBI court on Tuesday took cognisance on charge-sheet and issued summons against all accused including retired Judge of Orissa High Court, IM Qudussi in an alleged medical bribery scam case.

Besides the former Judge of Orissa High Court, special CBI court Judge Ajay Kumar Sisodia has issued summons against Bhavna Pandey, BP Yadav, Palash Yadav, Sudhir Giri, Biswanath Agrawala and Ramdev Saraswat.

The court has slated the matter for January 7.

A charge-sheet was recently filed in the alleged medical bribery scam case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the court under various sections of corruption and criminal conspiracy. Earlier Advocate Vijay Aggarwal had moved the plea seeking direction to the CBI investigation the matter be conducted in a time-bound manner and without any unnecessary delay.

A plea was filed by advocate Vijay Aggarwal on behalf of Qudussi.

The petition had also stated that the investigation in the matter is pending since long and it has been more than a year, but no report has been filed by the Investigating Officer before the court in terms of the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

In September 2017, the investigation agency had registered the FIR against Quddusi and others for their alleged conspiring to reverse a government order barring the medical college from admitting students because of substandard facilities and non-fulfillments of required criteria. (ANI)

