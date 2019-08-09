Court of Inquiry 'orders to investigate' Su-30 crash in Assam's Tezpur

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The Indian Air Force on Friday said that the Su-30MKI aircraft crashed in Assam's Tezpur on Thursday night after suffering a technical failure and a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the accident.

"On the night of August 8, while on a training mission 01 Su-30MKI aircraft suffered a technical failure and crashed. Both the pilots ejected safely. A CoI has been ordered to investigate the accident," read a post on the official Twitter handle of the Indian Air Force.

In a statement on Thursday, IAF stated, "Today evening a Su-30 aircraft on a routine training mission from Tezpur (Assam) crashed in the local flying area. Both pilots ejected safely from the aircraft and have been rescued. A Court of Inquiry will ascertain the cause of the accident." (ANI)

